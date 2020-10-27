J Dilla Music Tech Grant awarded to Detroit Central HS in memory of late, homegrown music star

The music won’t stop at Detroit’s Central High School thanks in large part to late, great hip hop producer James Yancey, also known as J Dilla.

The school received the J Dilla Tech Music Grant from the Save Music program and Cadillac Tuesday, allowing the school to teach kids the fundamentals of music recording and production.

Cadillac brought the grant to Detroit after its successful launch in six other cities.

J Dilla, who died from cardiac arrest in 2006, was a Detroiter.

“I truly believe we all come here with gifts,” said Ma Dukes, J Dilla's mother. "Don’t be afraid to let your light shine”

Thanks to the grant, Central High School students will have their own work stations and access to state of the art music production equipment. This, as the pandemic, stretches school budgets thin and new safety guidelines create scheduling crunches for music classes.

Central is one of 42 schools across the country to receive the grant this year.