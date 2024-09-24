J.W. Westcott crew saves swimmer from the Detroit River

Crew aboard the J.W. Westcott, the only floating post office in the world, saved another person late Monday.

A man was trying to swim across the Detroit River from Windsor to Detroit with a life ring around 11 p.m. When crews on the boat spotted him, they pulled him onto the boat. He was cold but did not appear injured. He was taken to a hospital after being transported to a Detroit Fire Department boat.

The swimmer said he was an American citizen trying to swim back to the United States. Crew members said he appeared disoriented and possibly intoxicated.

J.C. Sharp, the deckhand who pulled the swimmer from the water said swimming in the river at night is particularly dangerous because in addition to currents, large ships sail at night and have difficulty seeing people in the dark.

"Part of the dangers is the current of the river," he said before discussing the ships. "If you were to get struck by a vessel or a large freighter, it would be very detrimental to your health."