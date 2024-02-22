Jack in the Box stores opening in Michigan

The West Coast fast food brand Jack in the Box is coming to Michigan with plans to open five locations in the state over the next five years.

Niraj Patel, the franchisee who will oversee the expansion, said the first location will open in Battle Creek, on the state's west side.

"This is very exciting because we can give our community more food options and help provide 40 to 50 new jobs per location. We have been in our West Michigan community for decades, and we love to see the growth in our community."

Jack in the Box is also pushing into other markets, a news release from the company said this week, with plans to open new spots in Florida as part of a commitment to open 123 new restaurant locations.

Other spots expected in Michigan include Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Kent counties.

The new locations will include dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options. They'll be open 24 hours a day.