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Jack White announces Pine Knob show for 2026 tour

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 9, 2026 11:09am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 2 Detroit
Jack White awarded honorary doctorate from Wayne State University

Jack White awarded honorary doctorate from Wayne State University

Musician and Detroit native Jack White received an honorary doctoral degree Friday from Wayne State University.

The Brief

    • Jack White has expanded the number of tour dates for his North America shows.
    • That includes a stop at Clarkston. He'll play Pine Knob on July 25.
    • Tickets are available on April 17 at 10 a.m.

(FOX 2) - Jack White has announced new dates for his 2026 tour around North America. That includes a stop at Pine Knob in Clarkston — his first performance at the venue ever.

The July 25 performance is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Jack White tour dates

  • Jul 10 Washington, D.C. 
  • Jul 11 Brooklyn, NY 
  • Jul 12 Brooklyn, NY 
  • Jul 14 Toronto, ON 
  • Jul 15 Essex Junction, VT 
  • Jul 17 Boston, MA 
  • Jul 21 Indianapolis, IN 
  • Jul 23 Chicago, IL 
  • Jul 24 Chicago, IL 
  • Jul 25 Clarkston, MI
  • Aug 25 London, UK
  • Aug 26 London, UK 
  • Aug 28 Bristol, UK
  • Aug 29 Newcastle, UK
  • Aug 31 Belfast, N.Ireland 
  • Sep 01 Dublin, Ireland 
  • Sep 02 Dublin, Ireland 
  • Sep 18 Cincinnati, OH 
  • Sep 19 East Aurora, NY* 
  • Sep 20 Richmond, VA* 
  • Sep 24 San Francisco, CA 
  • Sep 25 Pomona, CA 
  • Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA 
  • Sep 29 Los Angeles, CA 
  • Sep 30 Del Mar, CA 
  • Oct 02 Las Vegas, NV 
  • Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ 
  • Oct 04 Albuquerque, NM
  • Oct 06 Austin, TX 
  • Oct 07 Dallas, TX 
  • Oct 09 Nashville, TN 
  • Nov 08 Minneapolis, MN 
  • Nov 09 Madison, WI 
  • Nov 10 Milwaukee, WI 
  • Nov 12 Pittsburgh, PA 
  • Nov 13 Charlotte, NC 
  • Nov 14 Charlotte, NC 
  • Nov 16 Orlando, FL 
  • Nov 17 Miami Beach, FL 
  • Nov 18 Miami Beach, FL 
  • Nov 20 Atlanta, GA 
  • Nov 21 Atlanta, GA
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