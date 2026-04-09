Jack White announces Pine Knob show for 2026 tour
(FOX 2) - Jack White has announced new dates for his 2026 tour around North America. That includes a stop at Pine Knob in Clarkston — his first performance at the venue ever.
The July 25 performance is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Jack White tour dates
- Jul 10 Washington, D.C.
- Jul 11 Brooklyn, NY
- Jul 12 Brooklyn, NY
- Jul 14 Toronto, ON
- Jul 15 Essex Junction, VT
- Jul 17 Boston, MA
- Jul 21 Indianapolis, IN
- Jul 23 Chicago, IL
- Jul 24 Chicago, IL
- Jul 25 Clarkston, MI
- Aug 25 London, UK
- Aug 26 London, UK
- Aug 28 Bristol, UK
- Aug 29 Newcastle, UK
- Aug 31 Belfast, N.Ireland
- Sep 01 Dublin, Ireland
- Sep 02 Dublin, Ireland
- Sep 18 Cincinnati, OH
- Sep 19 East Aurora, NY*
- Sep 20 Richmond, VA*
- Sep 24 San Francisco, CA
- Sep 25 Pomona, CA
- Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA
- Sep 29 Los Angeles, CA
- Sep 30 Del Mar, CA
- Oct 02 Las Vegas, NV
- Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ
- Oct 04 Albuquerque, NM
- Oct 06 Austin, TX
- Oct 07 Dallas, TX
- Oct 09 Nashville, TN
- Nov 08 Minneapolis, MN
- Nov 09 Madison, WI
- Nov 10 Milwaukee, WI
- Nov 12 Pittsburgh, PA
- Nov 13 Charlotte, NC
- Nov 14 Charlotte, NC
- Nov 16 Orlando, FL
- Nov 17 Miami Beach, FL
- Nov 18 Miami Beach, FL
- Nov 20 Atlanta, GA
- Nov 21 Atlanta, GA