Jack White announces Pine Knob show for 2026 tour

The Brief Jack White has expanded the number of tour dates for his North America shows. That includes a stop at Clarkston. He'll play Pine Knob on July 25. Tickets are available on April 17 at 10 a.m.



Jack White has announced new dates for his 2026 tour around North America. That includes a stop at Pine Knob in Clarkston — his first performance at the venue ever.

The July 25 performance is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com , LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Jack White tour dates