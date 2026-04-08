River Rouge delivery driver allegedly steals family dog, still nowhere to be found

The Brief A River Rouge woman says a DoorDash driver was seen snatching her dog during a delivery. Neighbors were seen trying to stop a DoorDash driver from taking a dog who had escaped his yard in River Rouge last month. Neighbors told FOX 2 off camera it seemed like the driver thought Scrappy was a stray, even though he had a collar on.



A DoorDash driver was seen snatching up a family’s dog during a delivery in River Rouge. They thought she would take him to a shelter, but their beloved pup is still nowhere to be found.

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Neighbors tried to tell the driver the dog was from a couple of blocks away on Walnut Street. He was well-fed and had a collar on, but FOX 2 was told the driver didn’t listen and drove off, and that was a month ago.

"She totally ignored them, didn’t respond or anything, just got in her vehicle," said dog owner Michelle Gray.

The driver dropped off the food and then loaded up Scrappy, an 11-year-old pit bull. Michelle Gray says the whole thing has been especially hard on her son.

"He has ADHD, so Scrappy is calming to him, and they’re best friends," said Michelle.

Neighbors told FOX 2 off camera it seemed like the driver thought Scrappy was a stray, even though he had a collar on.

"Just return him. That’s all I want. I don’t want to press charges or anything—I just want him home," said Michelle.

What's next:

The family has checked animal control, shelters, and posted all over Facebook. A month later, there’s still no Scrappy, and she says DoorDash hasn’t been much help.

"He’s old. He’s very loving and just a big baby," she said.

FOX 2 reached out to DoorDash, who wrote back saying:

"We know this is an incredibly distressing situation and hope that Ms. Gray and her dog are reunited. We have reached out to law enforcement to support their investigation and have deactivated the Dasher's account."