Jackknifed semi leaking fuel, blocking traffic on I-696 in Macomb County

Slippery conditions are disrupting traffic in Metro Detroit with a jackknifed semi-truck on I-696 blocking all lanes heading westbound.

No injuries were reported, but the semi-truck pictured on the highway prompted a major response from police and tow trucks Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Mound Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation say all westbound lanes as well as the entrance ramp at Van Dyke. You'll want to further west if you want to get on the highway.

MDOT is also reporting another crash in eastbound I-696 after Dequindre, though at least one lane appears to be open.

It's unclear how long it will take to get the road up and running. According to state police, the semi-truck had struck a wall and was leaking fuel.

It rained heavily overnight, creating slipper conditions this morning.