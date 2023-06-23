Jack-knifed semi leaks diesel on I-75, blocking traffic heading southbound

article

A Jackknifed semi-truck blocked traffic on a busy portion of I-75, snarling traffic and leaking diesel fuel over the highway.

The incident, which happened around 8:30 a.m. in Detroit, occurred after a passenger car cut off the semi-truck, the driver told state police.

The crash blocked traffic for commuters heading southbound at I-96 near the Ambassador Bridge.

By 9:45 a.m., traffic was starting to get moving again.

Video posted by Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw showed several vehicles and work crews on I-75 near Clark Street. There were also heavy tow services at the scene helping to dislodge the truck.

The semi-bed was still facing forward while the truck had been turned around.

Due to the amount of diesel fuel that leaked onto the highway, police said there was no way of moving stopped vehicles through the crash scene.

The road should be fully reopened by the end of the morning Friday.