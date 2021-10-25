Expand / Collapse search

Southfield Freeway reopens after jackknifed semi blocks traffic

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT - Southbound lanes on M-39 reopened Monday morning after a crash near Ford Road blocked traffic across the highway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes had been closed at Ford Road due to a jackknifed semi-truck. 

Rain that fell throughout the night and is expected to continue falling Monday morning has created slick conditions on streets in Metro Detroit.

Commuters should be cautious of wet roads. 