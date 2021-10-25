Southfield Freeway reopens after jackknifed semi blocks traffic
article
DETROIT - Southbound lanes on M-39 reopened Monday morning after a crash near Ford Road blocked traffic across the highway.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes had been closed at Ford Road due to a jackknifed semi-truck.
Rain that fell throughout the night and is expected to continue falling Monday morning has created slick conditions on streets in Metro Detroit.
Advertisement
Commuters should be cautious of wet roads.