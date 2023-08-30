Jackknifed semi-truck blocks traffic for westbound I-696 in Warren

article

Travel on westbound I-696 in Macomb County has been blocked after a traffic crash involving a semi-truck.

A jackknifed semi struck a median near 11 Mile, shutting down four lanes of traffic for cars heading west in Macomb County. The left lane, left center lane, and shoulder are also blocked.

The Michigan Department of Transportation did not have an estimated time when travel will be restored.

An image of the crash showed debris from the median spilled into the roadway.

It's unclear how the crash happened.