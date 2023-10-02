James Craig confirms he is running for US Senate for Debbie Stabenow's seat

FOX 2 has learned former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is planning to run for the US Senate.

Craig has confirmed that on Tuesday he will officially announce his 2024 run. He gave followers a little tease tonight on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

"I swore an oath to Protect and Serve the people of Michigan. That promise didn't come with an expiration date," he posted. "Tomorrow, LAW AND ORDER returns to The Great Lakes State."

He's running for the seat currently held by Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow who is not running for re-election.

Craig, a Republican, previously ran for governor but was later kicked off the ballot after failing to submit enough valid petition signatures.

He'll be up against several other GOP candidates -- most notably former congressman Mike Rogers.

Photo from James Craig's X account.



