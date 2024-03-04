James Crumbley trial: Jury selection begins this week

James Crumbley's jury selection starts this week as he prepares to stand trial for charges stemming from the Oxford High School shooting.

Prosecutors and the defense will screen potential jurors beginning Tuesday.

The trial follows his wife Jennifer Crumbley's trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict last month. Jennifer was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, the same charges James is facing.

James's trial will take place in Oakland County despite an attempt by his lawyer to move it. In a court filing, the defense said it would be difficult for him to get a fair trial in the county due to the attention Jennifer's case received.

A witness expected to testify during James's trial includes the original owner of the gun used in the school shooting, who sold the weapon back to the gun store before the crime.

One of the surviving victims of the shooting can also testify. Which victim is currently unknown, as the prosecution has to decide between two students.

Once the trial begins, FOX 2 will stream it live.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.