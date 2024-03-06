James Crumbley Trial: Jury selection continues

Prosecutors and James Crumbley's defense will continue to question potential jurors on Wednesday.

FOX 2 will provide updates throughout the day as selection proceeds. Refresh this story for the latest.

The father of the Oxford High School shooter is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. But before prosecutors can present their case, 12 jurors must be selected.

His wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of the same charges during a jury trial in early February. James's trial will have some similarities to her case, though how prosecutors approach unveiling evidence may come with some differences.

Some topics of questions the potential jury pool were asked Tuesday included their feelings toward guns and experiences with law enforcement.

As Tuesday came to a close, Judge Cheryl Matthews told the courtroom she expects to have a jury seated by the end of the day Wednesday.

Once the selection process is done, opening statements from the defense and prosecturors will take place.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.