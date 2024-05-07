Video showing Fox Theatre balcony bending is nothing to be worried about, officials say

Video from inside the Fox Theater showing the balcony swaying under an excited crowd at a concert headlined by the rap artist Gunna is nothing to worry about, the venue's owners say.

The apparent bouncing of the second-story balcony at the iconic venue "is common and expected," a statement from Ilitch Sports + Entertainment to FOX 2 said. Free-standing structures should be able to flex in order to support an audience that is actively dancing it continued.

"This capability is an integral part of the balcony’s structural engineering design," the statement added. It included the venue's most recent inspection was done in April.

Concerns about the integrity of the balcony surfaced online after a video posted by the Instagram account "detroitrapdaily" showed the platform bouncing up and down with the crowd.

"Gunna fans almost make the top row collapse at his concert in Detroit last night," read a caption on the post.

In 2022, concerns about the stability of Saint Andrew's Hall surfaced after clips showed the floor bouncing up and down during a concert. A joint had become loose, officials said at the time. As a safety precaution, fans attending Baby Keem's show were moved away after concerns the floor had buckled.