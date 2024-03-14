James Crumbley trial: Jury to decide fate of Oxford High School shooter's father

After five days of testimony, a jury will now decide the fate of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter.

James is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting that left four people dead on Nov. 30, 2021. His wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of the same charges last month.

On Wednesday, prosecutors briefly called a witness back to the stand before resting their case. James's lawyer called one witness, his sister Karen Crumbley, before resting.

Both the prosecution and defense then presented their closing arguments. Prosecutors argued that James's actions and lack of actions allowed the shooting to happen. James bought the gun used in the shooting and is accused of leaving it unsecured in the family's home. James and Jennifer also declined to bring their son home from school after he drew violent pictures on a worksheet just hours before the shooting.

His defense argues that there is no evidence James knew that his son knew where the gun was stored.

Who are the jurors?

Nine women and six men make up the 15 people selected for the jury. Only 12 will deliberate with three selected at random to be alternates.

At least 10 of the jurors have kids and several own firearms. Even more grew up with firearms or have experience in a home that had guns.

The jurors' ages range from 25 to 64 years old.

Man - Unmarried and with no kids who works in IT and has seen brief headlines about the Oxford shooting case. He had few opinions about guns Man - Art director at an advertising agency who is single, no kids, and likes to hunt. He owns a rifle and a shotgun and stores them in a closet Man - Nurse practitioner who is married with two kids Woman - A foster parent with three kids. Woman - Part-time dental office worker with two kids who is married. Woman - Stay-at-home mom with two kids and a third on the way. Her husband works as a social worker Woman - Former personal trainer and widow who used to own her own gym. Man - Machinist with two kids who is married Man - Data analyst whose wife works in advertising and has two sons. Likes to hunt Woman - Teacher who used to teach in elementary grade students and now teaches music. Neither her nor her husband grew up with guns Woman - Married with two kids and owns firearms. They raised a child who struggled with mental illness Man - Residential trash worker who grew up around guns in Upper Peninsula. He told the court he didn’t want to be "buckless yooper" when he went hunting as a kid. He doesn't follow the case, but his wife did Woman - Retired registered nurse who never had any kids but helped parent her nephew due to her sister’s mental illness Woman - Full-time telecom expense management company employee who grew up in a family of hunters Woman - Human Resources employee at a community health organization. She has dealt with mental health struggles in her family

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial so far

