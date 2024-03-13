Prosecutors in James Crumbley's trial are expected to continue pressing their case against the Oxford shooter's father on the fifth day of witness testimony.

9:54 a.m. - Judge calls recess

The judge has set closing arguments to begin at 12:30 p.m. The jury will get lunch first before the prosecution begins.

9:31 a.m. - Prosecution rests + Defense calls first witness

The prosecution offered no new witnesses in James Crumbley's trial on Day 5. The defense called their first witness: Karen Crumbley, James' sister.

The defense started off with where she lived, then asked about April 2021, which is when Karen and James' mother died. The death of James' mom was brought up during both his and his wifes' trials.

She testified she never saw or heard anything concerning about the defendant's son. Had she seen anything that worried her, she would have addressed it, she testified.

Karen Crumbley

The defense rested after a few redirects.

9:24 a.m. - ATF agent takes the stand again

The prosecution asked Special Agent Brett Brandon for testimony about security footage of the building where Jennifer and James Crumbley were staying.

He did confirm they did go outside to smoke cigarettes multiple times. They didn't leave the property, however.

9:10 a.m. - James Crumbley enters the court

The prosecution and the defense met briefly off the record to discuss the timing of the trial. They could be close to the end of their case.

The prosecution added they would be recalling one witness: Brett Brandon, an ATF agent. The defense also mentioned it would not be calling relatives of James Crumbley as witnesses. They are currently in the courtroom.

Recapping the trial

After Tuesday's testimony, the prosecution said it had called all of its witnesses to the stand. However, they did not rest their case, saying that they wanted a chance to review the evidence once more.

Since witnesses began testifying late last week, there have been numerous days full of emotional testimony.

It is unclear which witnesses, if any, the defense will call.

What is James Crumbley charged with?

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by his son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

A jury found his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of the same charges in early February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial so far

