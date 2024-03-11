James Crumbley's trial continues • Man charged in fatal motorcycle club shooting • Oscars 2024 winners

Day three of testimony in James Crumbley's Oxford High School shooting trial begins this morning.

On Friday, five witnesses testified, including the woman who sold Crumbley the gun his son used in the Oxford High School shooting, and an assistant principal who heard gunfire and encountered the shooter.

Several investigators who responded to the school also gave testimony, detailing both what they saw the day of the shooting and describing forensic evidence, such as text messages the shooter exchanged with a friend. Some of these messages involved how the shooter asked his parents for help he never received.

During testimony from the first investigator to interview the shooter and his parents, Det. Joe Brian, a video of that encounter was shown. It showed the first reactions from each parent as they learned for the first time the extent of the shooting and their son's involvement. At one point, James broke down in tears.

Trial progressing quickly

James Crumbley's trial is progressing more quickly than anticipated.

Friday's testimony ended after Judge Cheryl Matthews told the jury they had "run out of witnesses." She also said the trial was proceeding faster than expected, and jury deliberations could begin as soon as mid-week based on the pace they were moving.

It isn't clear how many more witnesses the prosecution will call, or who Crumbley's lawyer plans to call. Six witnesses have testified thus far.

Keego Harbor residents protest to save historic building

Residents in Keego Harbor are protesting in hopes of saving a historic building that was once home to a school.

Protestors say the West Bloomfield Board of Education wants to demolish Roosevelt Elementary School.

"Historic things can't be recreated, so once they're done, they're gone," David Emerling said.

Emerling is a member of Concerned Citizens To Save Roosevelt. The group also notes that demolishing the 104-year-old building would be an environmental risk.

"We do want to preserve this building, but to know that you’re going with the lowest bidder you’re going to put my family, my community at risk. That’s why we’re out here in the hazmat suits," said Kirsten Douglass.

Man charged in fatal motorcycle club shooting

A 55-year-old man is facing numerous charges stemming from a fatal shooting at a motorcycle club last week.

Malcolm Robert Boykin is charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and multiple counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities say Boykin shot and killed 42-year-old Charlie Isaac Odneal at Night Riders Motorcycle Club on Tuesday.

"Once again, an argument escalated into a senseless homicide," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I appreciate the great work of our team to quickly identify the suspect and further, to locate and arrest him."

Boykin is being held in the Oakland County Jail with no bond.

Oscars 2024 recap

"Oppenheimer," a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at the 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

After passing over arguably Hollywood’s foremost big-screen auteur for years, the Oscars made up for lost time by heaping seven awards on Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, including best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan.

Jimmy Kimmel, hosting the ABC telecast for the fourth time, opened the 96th Academy Awards with a monologue that drew a few cold looks (from Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Hüller and Messi, the dog from best-picture nominee "Anatomy of a Fall"). But Kimmel, emphasizing Hollywood as "a union town" following 2023's actor and writer strikes, drew a standing ovation for bringing out teamsters and behind-the-scenes workers — who are now entering their own labor negotiations.

How springing forward could affect your health

Most of the United States will "spring forward" Sunday for daylight saving time and lose an extra hour of sleep.

This can leave many Americans tired and even cranky the next day. But, it could also negatively impact a person’s health.

According to experts, darker mornings and lighter evenings can disrupt the body’s internal clock and cause sleep trouble for weeks or even longer.

"Not unlike when one travels across many time zones, how long it can take is very different for different people," Dr. Eduardo Sanchez of the American Heart Association told the Associated Press. "Understand that your body is transitioning."