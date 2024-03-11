Suspect sexually assaults woman as she opens door to Ann Arbor home

A woman was attempting to open the door to her Ann Arbor home early Saturday when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

Police said the victim was outside her home in the 1000 block of Vaughn Street around 2:15 a.m. when an unknown man walked up behind her, pulled her toward him, and groped her. The suspect ran away after the victim yelled at him and slapped him.

The suspect is only described as a white male with short brown hair. He is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.



