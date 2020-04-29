Janelle Monáe to perform in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Janelle Monáe will be the latest artist to perform in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live entertainment series on Thursday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET. | 5 p.m. PT.

Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. “As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support,” according to LISC’s website.

Here’s how you can watch:

-Some Fox TV Stations’ websites

-FOX's CoronavirusNOW, both coronavirusnow.com and the CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus (1006)

-AXS TV

-Fios Channel 501 and 604

-Twitch

-Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages

-On Verizon’s Twitter page

-Yahoo

-The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusXM

Monáe also tweeted about the upcoming performance on Wednesday.

Known for her evocative musical stylings, the Grammy-nominated Monáe made an indelible mark on entertainment since arriving on the scene. The Verizon performance promises to provide viewers with an intimate close-up with an artist at the height of her creative powers, even while performing remotely.



Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Billie Eilish and Finneas, who were also among the artists to perform in the iHeart Living Room Concert series in March.



