1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Southfield lounge

The Brief One woman is dead and another is recovering after an early Saturday morning shooting in Southfield. Police responded around 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Bloom Southfield in the 25000 block of Southfield Road. A 30-year-old man involved in the incident was taken into custody for questioning.



One woman is dead and another is in stable condition after an early Saturday morning shooting outside a Southfield lounge, police said.

The backstory:

Southfield police responded around 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Bloom Southfield in the 25000 block of Southfield Road.

Officers found two adult women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Both were transported by Southfield Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.

One woman was listed in stable condition, while the other later died from her injuries.

What they're saying:

According to a preliminary investigation, the women did not know each other, and the shooting stemmed from an altercation in the parking lot.

A 30-year-old man involved in the incident was taken into custody for questioning.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.