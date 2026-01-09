Man who maced Michigan store owner after confrontation, charged by prosecutor

article

The Brief The man who allegedly sprayed mace on a store owner was charged. The altercation happened Tuesday after a confrontation in Marine City, which was posted to YouTube. The suspect is part of a First Amendment Auditor group that records videos in public.



The suspect accused of spraying mace at a Michigan store owner after a confrontation was charged Friday.

Big picture view:

The man, who has not been named, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a chemical weapon (mace), a two-year misdemeanor for the incident, which took place in Marine City on Jan. 6.

A confrontation involved a group of "First Amendment Auditors" who were recording video through the window of Zimmerman's Meat Market Tuesday. Video of the encounter with the "First Amendment Auditors" was posted on YouTube.

There could be more charges according to St. Clair Prosecutor Michael Wendling, who said that the case remains under investigation by the Marine City Police Department.

Wendling added that the victim's medical records will be reviewed and that an aggravated assault charge could be warranted, depending on the findings.

The suspect will return to court in two weeks for a follow-up hearing.

What the video shows:

While recording, a woman inside the business opened the door and asked the three with cameras if she could help them. When they told her they were recording for YouTube and did not need help, she locked the door and shut the lights off.

Shortly after that, a man approached the window and attempted to block the cameras while saying that they needed police as the woman was on a phone call.

The woman then taped paper over the window to block the cameras and put her middle fingers up before the man went outside.

When the man went outside, one of the men filming told him to stay back, or he would spray him. When he continued approaching, the cameraman sprayed the substance at him.

After police arrived, he said he did so because the man charged him, and he was scared.

The man who was sprayed proceeded to walk past the group, saying he was walking to a police vehicle before going back to the market while the woman from Zimmerman's ran to a police vehicle and said she needed an ambulance.

At one point, she identified the man who had been what she thought was pepper-spray, as her father and said she was concerned because he has a heart condition.

When multiple police and St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies then responded and requested the videos they recorded. The group with cameras was free to go after speaking with authorities.

What they're saying:

After the incident, Zimmerman's made a post on Facebook describing what happened, adding that they were scared due to previous interactions at the butcher shop.

According to police, the department had received reports about the group filming businesses and city facilities.

"While the group generally complied with requests to remain on public walkways, an escalation occurred in front of Zimmerman’s Market," police said in the release.