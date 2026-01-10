The Brief Five people were shot at a house party in Sterling Heights early Saturday morning. Two people who were arguing while at a home in the 3000 block of 14 Mile Road ended up pulling out guns and shot at one another. Three innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.



Sterling Heights police are investigating after a house party turned violent Friday night, ending with five people shot.

Law enforcement responded to the home on 14 Mile after midnight where they later learned a shootout had unfolded between two suspects.

What we know:

Police responded to the 3000 block of 14 Mile Road around 1:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired and multiple victims.

Sterling Heights police found four people with gunshot wounds at the address. They later learned a fifth person had driven herself to a hospital.

A preliminary survey of the scene revealed a party was underway at the home when two people got into an altercation.

The argument escalated before both carried out handguns and started shooting at each other. They managed to shoot each other as well as three innocent bystanders who had also been at the party.

The victims were all identified as adults.

Dig deeper:

The worst of the injuries included someone with severe bleeding from their leg. Police applied a tourniquet to stop the blood.

Two suspects are in custody at the hospital while everyone else is now in stable condition, according to a press release from police.

A screenshot from the police scene in Sterling Heights. Courtesy of Ryan Smith.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the fight was over.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, they're asked to call police at 586-446-2825.