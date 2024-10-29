WATCH: JD Vance campaigns in Michigan with 1 week left until election

The Brief Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will campaign in Saginaw and Holland on Tuesday. Vance is expected to discuss inflation and the economy while in Saginaw. He was last in Michigan on Oct. 24, when he rallied in Waterford Township.



JD Vance, the Republican pick for vice president, will spend Tuesday in Michigan.

The Ohio senator will speak in Saginaw before heading to west Michigan for a rally in Holland.

This visit comes days after Vance visited Waterford Township, where he went after what he said was Vice President Kamala Harris' job and economic history.

"Now you see Kamala Harris, every day she’s attacking the concept of tariffs," he said. "But when you attack that, you are attacking the future of the Michigan auto industry. And it’s not just that she wants to destroy the Michigan auto industry. It’s that she wants to tax all of us, so that we can buy electric vehicles made in China."

He's expected to discuss inflation and the economy during the Saginaw event.

Tuesday's stop will be the second time Donald Trump's campaign has visited Saginaw; the former president campaigned in the city on Oct. 3.

Michigan in general has been a hot spot for both Harris and Trump's campaigns as they work to win over voters in the swing state.

Though election day isn't for another week, these final pushes for votes come as Michigan voters are already casting their ballots, and have been for quite some time. Absentee ballots went out in September, and statewide early voting started on Saturday.