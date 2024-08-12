JD Vance returning to Michigan this week for third visit to state

The vice presidential nominee on the Republican ticket will be back in Michigan this week, making his third separate visit to the state since being elevated to slot in July.

JD Vance will deliver remarks at Byron Center, which is in Kent County on the state's west side near Grand Rapids.

Vance held a press conference outside the Shelby Township police department last Wednesday, where he took media questions. His visit preceded a trip by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the Democratic ticket's nominees who stopped for a rally outside Detroit later in the evening last week.

Vance will be at the Byron Center on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.

In a news release from the Michigan Republican Party announcing the visit, they criticized the high cost of living in the state before pitching a Trump-Vance plan to easing the financial pressures on Michigan households.

Vance's remarks will be delivered at 10100 Sedroc Industrial Drive.

In some of the newest polling of Michigan, Harris leads Trump by four points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.