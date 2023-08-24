Jelly Roll plans Michigan jail visit after invite from sheriff

article

Singer Jelly Roll is planning a visit to a Michigan jail to hopefully visit with inmates in Flint, he said in a video to the Genesee County sheriff.

The performer recently stopped by the Chesterfield County Jail in Virginia to visit with inmates who are part of an addiciton rehabilitation program. During that visit, he learned about the program, spoke with inmates, and even sang along with them.

Jelly Roll has spent time behind bars and earned his GED while incarcerated. He is now very supportive of rehabbing offenders.

"We need to focus on rehabilitation and not discipline," he said in a video response to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Swanson extended an invitation to the performer after finding out about the Chesterfield County visit. The sheriff said he wants to show him the way the county is changing jail culture through education and trade schools. Swanson also wants to take Jelly Roll on a ride-along.

The Genesee County Jail offers the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program. IGNITE provides job training, support, and education to inmates to prepare them for their release.

"I want to come talk to see what we can do to help further," Jelly Roll said.

The singer said he also hopes to meet with and perform for inmates at the Genesee County Jail. He said he would be getting Swanson's number, so their teams can connect soon.