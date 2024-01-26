Deleted Jennifer Crumbley Facebook messages detail being on the run: 'We're f-cked'

Retrieved Facebook and text messages from Jennifer Crumbley in the hours after the Nov. 31 Oxford shooting her son carried out, and a couple days afterward - that had been deleted by her - were revealed in court Friday.

Chief among them were desperate messages detailing her and husband James on the run, including one which said "We're f-cked."

Testifying on the stand was Edward Wagrowski, a former forensic analyst with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office who analyzed the messages. He said each of the retrieved messages were "unsent" by the user, Crumbley, meaning they had been deleted.

Facebook messages that had been deleted were shown between Crumbley and someone named Brian Meloche.

At 7:31 a.m. Dec. 2, Jennifer sent: "We're on the run again. Helicopters … not sure where to I'll message you."

At 2 p.m. Jennifer said "We're f-cked."

In the review of the messages both were shown to be deleted by Crumbley later after being sent.

Text messages were also presented between Jennifer Crumbley and her boss Andrew Smith from Nov. 30, the day of the shooting.

At 10:05 a.m. she texted Smith and included a screenshot of the shooter's drawings and notes showing a gun.

"I have to go to my kids school. Counselor just called and this is what I'm dealing with. I'll be back by 11:30-12 at the latest," she wrote.

At 1:23 p.m. she texted Smith again, this time saying, "The gun is gone and so are the bullets."

Smith wrote, "I am praying everything is okay."

She responded "OMG Andy he's going to kill himself, he must be the shooter.

"I need a lawyer at the substation with police. Ethan did it."

At 3:39 p.m. later that day she wrote: "I need my job, please don't judge me for what my son did."

Smith responded at 5:47 p.m. by saying that he would see she gets attorney recommendations.

"I can't even begin to understand what you are going through. I am praying for you. I asked Carolyn to text you some attorney recommendations," Smith wrote.

"They are taking my cell phone," she wrote back.