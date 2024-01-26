Jennifer Crumbley to friend after Oxford shooting: ‘He’s a good kid'

When the trial of Jennifer Crumbley resumed Friday, former forensic analyst Edward Wagrowski took the stand to walk the prosecution through the evidence discovered on cell phones owned by Jennifer Crumbley.

In the afternoon, defense attorney Shannon Smith got a chance to cross-examine Wagrowski where she walked through more evidence about messages sent after the shooting – all of which was collected during the investigation into the shooting.

Included in the cross-examination, where details about why the Crumbleys got temporary phones after the shooting. Smith said it was because they needed some way to communicate. During that communication, Jennifer messaged with the person caring for her horses and said the 'horses were the only things good in my life'

She also discussed the messages that the Crumbleys received after the shooting – that she showed messages that Jennifer received, telling her to rot in prison, among other messages.

As they continued through the evidence, Shannon brought up a chat conversation between Jennifer and the horse trainer. Jennifer said right after the shooting that she needed to sell their horses for cash as soon as possible.

This same friend was trying to be supportive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

During that conversation, Jennifer Crumbley wrote, "I wish we had warnings…something…he's a good kid. They made a terrible decision. And I thought maybe typos, but it says he's a good kid (that) made a terrible decision."

Smith acknowledged that school shootings sparked emotions for people in the state and that people were natural to have an emotional response.

"We can agree it was horrific," she said to Wagrowski.

Smith then said that Jennifer Crumbley deleted her social media accounts to avoid offending messages, asserting that Jennifer was not trying to hide anything – but so she could protect herself from the messages she had been receiving.