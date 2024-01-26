Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues with more testimony Friday

Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues Friday with more testimony about her actions before and after the Oxford High School shooting. Jennifer is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each of the students her son killed on Nov. 30, 2021. Her husband, James, is also facing the same charges and will go to trial later this year.

FOX 2 will stream the trial in the liveplayer above, as well as post updates throughout the day. *Refresh this story for the latest updates*

10:47 a.m. - More debate over evidence

While the jury was out of the courtroom, another tense moment came up over evidence that includes text messages about Jennifer Crumbley's drinking.

The defense is worried about references to Jennifer's drinking while her son is texting her about hallucinations he says he's having would give off the impression she's ignoring cries for help. Both sides have previously contested what counts as necessary for the case.

The specific text the defense wanted out was sent during a relevant string of messages.

"There's substantial evidence that has been excluded that shows the substance use of James and Jennifer - substantial," Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said. "We're not introducing any of that because of the court's ruling."

10:21 a.m. - Forensic analyst returns to stand

Following a short break called by the judge, Wagrowski returned to the stand to give more testimony. He'll answer more questions about evidence collected from the defendant's phones and social media accounts.

Among the evidence he discussed were text messages sent between the shooter and Jennifer Crumbley. They included messages from the shooter worrying about hearing someone in the house. There was also metadata collected from Jennifer's phone showing missed calls from the shooter.

Among the messages include hearing someone entering the house before saying "maybe it's just my (paranoia)."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Text messages between the shooter and Jennifer Crumbley

9:50 a.m. - Jennifer Crumbley breaks down

For the second time this trial, the defendant looked visibly emotional after testimony describing the shooter's path on Nov. 30. The judge ordered a quick break soon after.

Wagrowski helped determine where the shooter's rampage started and then traced his steps. Growing emotional while describing each phase of the shooting, he began with the shooter exiting a bathroom before targeting a group of girls. He shot another at point-blank range, then shot a third in the hallway.

"He continues on down the hallway, walks past Tate (Myre), doesn't care to acknowledge the fact that that even happened," Wagrowski said through tears.

Jennifer Crumbley breaks down after hearing testimony about the shooter's path inside Oxford High School.

9:12 a.m. - Prosecution calls expert in cellphone forensics

Edward Wagrowski works with the Secret Service and specializes in cell phone analysis.

Wagrowski reviewed seven cell phones during the investigation; three from Jennifer, three from James, and one from the shooter. He also performed a forensic analysis of social media accounts of all three people.

He notes that both James and Jennifer Crumbley followed the shooter's Instagram account.

In recalling how he was spending the day before reports of the shooting, he said he was in his office at Pontiac when an off-duty sergeant phoned in there had been a shooting. Soon after, it was "all hands on deck," he testified.

"Being what is referred to in the business as a computer nerd, you just grab your stuff, your computer, your laptop, your laptop, what you think you might need, We had no idea what we were getting into," he said.

8:52 a.m. - Judge enters court

Before the jury was seated, defense asked for a new ruling on potential witness testimony regarding the shooter, who has since waived his right to self-incrimination.

The judge said it was "disingenuous" for the defense to be surprised the shooter may plead the fifth despite her wanting to cross-examine him.

Day 1 recap

The trial opened Thursday with statements from both her defense and prosecution before several witnesses took the stand, including a teacher who was shot and an ATF agent who was at the scene.

Though the shooter has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors have said the parents are partially to blame for the deaths of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana.

Prosecutors say the parents ignored their son's mental health concerns and bought him the firearm that he used during the school shooting. He was 15 at the time.

"Despite her knowledge of his deteriorating mental crisis, despite her knowledge of his growing social isolation, despite the fact that it’s illegal for a 15-year-old to walk into a gun store and walk out with a handgun by himself -- this gun was gifted," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said.

During day one of the trial, Jennifer's attorney Shannon Smith put the blame on James, arguing that Jennifer knew nothing about guns. Smith argued that despite evidence that Jennifer was at a gun range with her son, she did not know what she was doing and was not the one to buy the weapons.

The shooter did admit during his guilty plea in 2022 that he gave his father money to buy the handgun used at Oxford High School.

At times Thursday, the courtroom became heated as the defense and prosecution clashed.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Smith had a heated moment over emotional reactions in the courtroom.

McDonald accused the defense of not following Judge Matthews’ instructions to not show emotion during trial.

"You're concerned about the influence of the jury," she told Judge Cheryl Matthews. "I take no issue with it, but it was a difficult thing. It's difficult (not showing emotion). And we're doing it. And then to have not just the defendant, her lawyer, sit there sobbing…I think if that is the instruction, we are trying really hard to respect the court's instruction because I understand the reason for it."

Smith countered that she wasn’t sobbing, and said Crumbley was crying because it was the first time she’d seen the video shown in the courtroom. The video showed the scene after the shooting, including victims in the hallway.

"It’s horrific," Smith said. "That’s why we asked the court not to play it."