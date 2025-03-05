Jennifer Crumbley's team asks for prosecutor to be removed from her case

The Brief The legal team of Jennifer Crumbley wants the prosecutor on the case to be taken off. They argue the outside PR created an uneven playing field. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says it’s all bogus.



The mother of the Oxford High School shooter wants her conviction reversed, and her team is requesting an Oakland County prosecutor to be removed from the case.

What they're saying:

Jennifer Crumbley wants her conviction thrown out and on Wednesday her attorney filed a close to 200-page motion alleging ethical violations, including that outside PR created an uneven playing field.

Michael Dezsi made a claim about the Oakland County Prosecutor, Karen McDonald, and her office.

"She’s unable to prosecute this case consistent with the constitutional, legal and ethical rules that are imposed on her office," he said.

Dezsi is representing Jennifer Crumbley, who wants her conviction to be thrown out. She was held criminally responsible for the mass shooting at Oxford after her son’s deadly actions, her husband James was also convicted in the case.

"The Oakland County prosecutor asked for a million dollars from Oakland County to prosecute these cases. Think about that, a million dollars put into a case to prosecute a couple from the community with very little resources," he said. "They didn’t stand a chance."

Dig deeper:

One of Dezsi’s primary issues was how outside public relations teams were used by the Oakland County prosecutor’s office based on his accusations to spin a narrative. He says using thousands of dollars crossed an ethical line.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says it’s all bogus and Crumbley's team has no legal ground to stand on.

"I think it’s candidly really disrespectful, it’s disrespectful to victims. It’s disrespectful to this prosecution team u stand by the work we did," she said. "In the hours after this tragedy unfolded there were thousands and thousand of people that needed reassurance."

Dezsi also says gag orders were violated, while prosecutor McDonald asks if there was any accusation of that or even a hint.

It would have been raised in the litigation and it was not.