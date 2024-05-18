Jessica's Splashpad dedicated in Novi, set to formally open May 25

Smart.

Funny.

Kind.

These are all words that could be used to describe the late Fox 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr.

Jessica ended her life on Dec. 12, 2018, two months after she went in for eye surgery to correct her vision.

In the years since her death, her family and friends have worked to keep her memory alive.

Next week a new splash pad, designed and built in her honor, will open in Novi.

On May 18, the city held a dedication for the new facility, which was attended by family, friends, and dignitaries.

"What happened to us, I turned around and tried to make something positive for our community and my grandchildren," Carol Starr, Jessica’s mother said. "It’s been a dream come true."

Carol said that Jessica loved sunshine, laughter and water, so the new splash pad "embodies" her.

"She’s with us, I know she’s here," Carol said. "She’s looking down on us for sure. The water is flowing, and the kids are happy."

Something magical is happening at Bosco Fields, according to those who were in attendance at the dedication ceremony.

"I like the rainbow when the water turns off you can stand under it - water will just squirt you," one child said.

Jessica’s Fox 2 colleagues Derek Kevra and Alan Longstreet remembered their friend fondly.

"When I think about Jessica and I remember her I think about her laughing," Kevra said. So when they turned the water on and the kids were running around and laughing - my first thought was she would absolutely love that."

Longstreet agreed.

"To always remember you know - throughout time to be connected to her because she’s here and this is a way to remember that’s the special part to me," he said.

Carol came up with the splash pad idea in 2020. Jessica’s children, daughter Riley and son Noah helped with the design.

The splashpad officially will open at 10 a.m. May 25.

"It is with great honor we dedicate this community splash pad in memory of Jessica Starr Rose, a beloved meteorologist at Fox 2 Detroit but more than that, she was a devoted wife, a mother of two, a daughter and a friend," Novi Mayor Justin Fischer said.

The splashpad is located on the grounds at Bosco Fields, 47481 W. 11 Mile Road.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.