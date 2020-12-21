Jill of All Trades' cowboy casserole recipe

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to make the breakfast casserole that is a staple in her house on Christmas morning.

But, Jill says, it’s not just for Christmas. It’s also great for other holidays, slumber parties, anytime you have houseguests, or if you just want to wake up to an easy breakfast. Jill says they’ve even made it for dinner, and it’s also really good leftover and re-heated.

Over the few years that she’s been making this, Jill has come up with some modifications. You’ll find the original recipe below, along with Jill’s variations.

Jill says that you can change up the add-ins however you want, to suit your family’s tastes. You could even make it vegetarian, if you like. Feel free to get creative and improvise!

COWBOY CASSEROLE

6 eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

1 lb. breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled

1 lb. bacon, fried and chopped

6 slices French bread, cubed (Jill subbed in gluten-free breads, specifically 3 varieties from Trader Joe’s.)

1 cup cheddar cheese (Jill subbed in 1 1/2 cups of shredded Mexican blend cheeses.)

1 large potato, peeled and diced (Jill subbed in about 1 1/2 cups frozen hash browns. SO much easier!)

1 sweet onion, diced (Jill subbed in an entire small bunch of green onions. It’s a little milder.)

1 bell pepper, diced (Jill used only one section of a red bell pepper, finely chopped.)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (Jill left this out entirely.)

Add the eggs and the milk to a large mixing bowl and whisk until well combined.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl and gently stir and fold until they are well-mixed.

Pour the mixture into a 13x9 baking dish and cover tightly with a lid or foil.

Place in the refrigerator overnight or for at least 4 hours.

Bake uncovered in a 350˚ oven for 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the eggs are set.

Let stand 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

Enjoy!

PROJECT RATING: Easy

To watch Jill take you through the process, just click on the video player above.