Jim "JJ" Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy erased after DJ catches virus

WOMC DJ Jim "JJ" Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

He experienced bad symptoms that worried him.

"I took a bite of the sandwich and I couldn't taste anything," he said. "I don't know what to think. I was a little freaked out."

Johnson said he credits the doctors with Millennium Medical with telling him to get to Providence Hospital, where he received the monoclonal antibody infusion.

Getting the infusion treatment within 10 days can help prevent a more severe infection.

"It's to prevent you from getting the infection or getting more severe diseases," said Dr. Nirmal Nandakumar, the director of Ascension MyHealth.

Related: Woman says infusion therapy helped save she and her husband from COVID-19

Johnson was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine and hadn't gotten it when he got sick.

"I would have liked to have seen a more longer-term study," he said.

Now, he plans to get the vaccine when he can and is urging people to get the antibody infusion if they are able to.

Advertisement

"Do it, it's unbelievable," Johnson said.