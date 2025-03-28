JJ's Pizza in Wyandotte gets business boost from social media

The Brief JJ's Pizza, with the help of Gregorio’s, got a boost in business thanks to social media. The owner said he is grateful Gregorio’s got the word out that they’re struggling. Gregorio’s immediately saw a spike in sales and foot traffic from the posts.



A beloved mom-and-pop pizza shop in Wyandotte was in need of some dough, and thanks to a social media post from another local business, they got it.

The backstory:

A few weeks ago, the community rallied to help a family-owned Italian restaurant stay afloat, and on Friday, it happened at JJ’s Pizza.

The owner, Robert Sawyer, says he's still shocked.

"I think with a lot of people, they get in the car, and their car takes them to JJ’s. We’re blessed with that, and I can’t take credit for starting it. Just more importantly, keeping it going," he said.

JJ’s Pizza has been known for the last 50 years for its pizza and, most recently, their sign that reads ‘Yep - What Gregorio’s Said.’

"I want to just get the message out that we’re all in this together. Try to do it with a little bit of a smile, a little comedy to it," Sawyer said.

He’s grateful Gregorio’s got the word out that they’re struggling, and so are other restaurants. Gregorio posted about it on social media, and it went viral.

"I was so blessed to see the media coverage in downtown Wyandotte, in our little community, and putting that kind of information out there," he said. "And knowing what Gregorio’s is going through."

Big picture view:

Gregorio’s immediately saw a spike in sales and foot traffic. Consequently, and unexpectedly, so did JJ’s. Sawyer says because of what happened at Gregorio’s, they saw a 20% increase in sales.

"When you have a week like that, an extra $500, $1,000, we’re not going out and celebrating—we’re paying bills with it," said Sawyer. "That’s our celebration. During COVID, it was a few different things that were expensive. I mean, food costs were up. But like chicken, due to the chicken issue, those prices were extremely high. Everything else was a little bit maintained. Right now, there’s no explanation. Everything is high."

If costs are high for them, he says, it's high for the consumer.

Each pizza, Sawyer says, is made with love. His only hope is that the Downriver community will rally around other small mom-and-pop shops too.

"Know that these are the businesses that are supporting the baseball teams, the football teams, donating to the charities, even in tough times we still do that all the time," he said.

Sawyer stressed that he knows how hard times are for everyone. He created a charity where if a family needs a pizza, he makes sure they get one, free of charge.