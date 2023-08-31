Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bell Biv DeVoe, more prep to headline Arts, Beats & Eats this weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak's annual Labor Day weekend fest Arts, Beats & Eats brings both local up-and-coming acts and national stars to the stage.
Rock, pop, R&B, country - whatever you listen to, you'll find it during the festival Sept. 1-4.
VIEW: Arts, Beats & Eats guide
This year's headliners include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.
See the full lineup below.
A ticket to the event includes entry into all the concerts, including the national acts.
Single-day tickets are $7 in advance.
Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $12.
Featured
On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $10 until 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.
Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members are free.
Arts, Beats & Eats lineup
Jim Beam National Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
5:00PM | Birds Of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass)
6:00PM | Rumours (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
7:30PM | American Authors (Pop-Rock)
9:30PM | Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Rock)
Saturday, Sept. 2
10:00AM | Priority Health Zumbathon (Zumba)
5:00PM | Brayden (Pop/R&B)
6:00PM | The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)
7:30PM | Collective Soul (Rock)
9:30PM | Halestorm (Rock)
Sunday, Sept. 3
5:00PM | Ryan Jay (Country/Rock)
6:30PM | Dillon Carmichael (Country)
7:30PM | Randy Houser (Country)
9:30PM | Russell Dickerson (Country)
Monday, Sept. 4
3:00PM | Damon Terrell (Jazz/Funk)
4:00PM | Your Generation in Concert (Tribute)
6:15PM | The Purple xPeRIeNCE (Prince Tribute)
7:45PM | Bell Biv DeVoe (R&B)
Bud Light Alternative Rock Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
12:30PM | Pancho Villa's Skull (Mariachi Punk)
2:00PM | Imani Bloom (Alternative)
3:30PM | Vinyl 9 (Alternative/Rock)
5:00PM | Vandalay (Alternative/Rock)
6:30PM | Jesse Ray And The Carolina Catfish (Alternative/Blues)
8:00PM | Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)
9:45PM | The Louie Lee Show (Americana/Country)
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:30PM | Jill Govan (Acoustic/Indie)
2:00PM | The Boy Detective (Ska Rock)
3:30PM | Kirby Lashae (Alternative/Soul)
5:00PM | Davis James (Pop/Rock)
6:30PM | Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)
8:00PM | Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock)
9:45PM | Killer Flamingos (Cover Band - Top 40)
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:30PM | Birjy (Eclectic Variety)
2:00PM | Dakho (Acoustic/Indie)
3:30PM | Tiffadelic (Alternative/Post-Punk)
5:00PM Dirty White and the High Life Social Club (Alternative/Hip Hop)
6:30PM | Cocktail Shake (Alternative/Post-Punk)
8:00PM | Kalysta (Pop/Rock)
9:45PM | The Beggars (Rock)
Monday, Sept. 4
12:15PM | Sophia McIntosh (Pop)
1:45PM | Lee Cleaveland & The Lefthand Band (Rock/Indie)
3:15PM | Saturday Night Gangster (Jam/Funk)
4:45PM | Rebekah Jon (Indie)
6:15PM | Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)
8:00PM | Virginia Violet and the Rays (R&B/Soul)
Soaring Eagle/Hornitos Rock Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
11:00PM | The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Rock)
4:00PM | Northville Folk (Acoustic/Classic Rock)
5:30PM | The Ruiners (Garage/Punk)
7:00PM | Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)
8:30PM | Stone Clover (Rock/Paddy Slag)
10:00PM | Tosha Owens (Blues/Rock)
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:15PM | George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)
1:45PM | The Third Degree (Rock)
3:15PM | Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys (Blues/Soul)
4:45PM | Animal (Rock)
6:15PM | Forge the Sun (Rock/Classic Rock)
7:45PM | Edison Hollow (Alternative/Classic Rock)
9:45PM | Tino Gs Dumpster Machine (Blues/Rock)
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:15PM | ABI (Acoustic Variety)
1:45PM | Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)
3:15PM | Those Legs (Alternative/Indie)
4:45PM | Slowfoot (Blues/Rock)
6:15PM | The Detroit Fury (Rock/Hard Rock)
7:45PM | The Detroit Hammers (Blues/Rock)
9:45PM | Frame 42 (Rock)
Monday, Sept. 4
12:00PM | Kyle 313 (Acoustic Variety)
1:30PM | All Grown Up (Rock/Soul)
3:00PM | The Devil Elvis Show (Tribute Band)
4:30PM | The Oneders! (Pop)
6:00PM | New Twenty Saints (Garage/Rock)
7:45PM | The Reefermen (Rock)
Baker College Country/Americana Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
12:15PM | Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)
1:45PM | Last Stand (Country/Classic Rock)
3:15PM | Matt Bastardson (Americana)
4:45PM | Alan Turner (Country/Rock)
6:15PM | Audrey Ray (Country)
7:45PM | Taylor Tucky (Country)
9:45PM | Jennifer Westwood & The Handosme Devils (HonkyTonk /Soul)
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:30PM | Keelan Starr (Acoustic Variety)
2:00PM | The Fabulous Henhouse Boys (Country)
3:30PM | Fangs and Twang (Rock/Roots)
5:00PM | The Steve Taylor Three (Americana/Rock)
6:30PM | Kira Blue (Country/Pop)
8:00PM | Billy King (Acoustic/Americana)
9:45PM | Julianne Ankley & the Rogues (Americana/Country)
Sunday, Sept. 3
10AM | ROFUM Church Service
12:30PM | Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)
2:00PM | 20 Hour Ride (Country)
3:30PM | Sugar Lime Blue (Americana)
5:00PM | The Jacki Daniels Show (Country/Pop)
6:30PM | LostWest (Country/Rock)
8:00PM | The Wrenfields (Americana/Country)
9:45PM | Shiatown (Country)
Monday, Sept. 4
12:15PM | Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas (Americana/Country)
1:45PM | Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)
3:15PM | The Rachel Brooke Band (Americana/Country)
4:45PM | Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders (Country/Rock)
6:15PM | Grace Theisen (Americana/Blues)
8:00PM | Orbitsuns Old School (Country/Outlaw Country)
Michigan Lottery R&B Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
12:30PM | Kenneth Wallace (Neo-Soul/Jazz)
2:00PM | Brizzl (Alternative/Hip Hop)
3:30PM | The Robert Abate Trio featuring David Egeler & Muruga Booker (Blues/Funk)
5:00PM | The Paxton/Spangler Band (Jazz/Funk)
6:30PM | Luther Badman Keith Blues Band (Blues/Funk)
8:00PM | Rēdi Choi (R&B/Soul)
9:45PM | The Persuasion Band (Cover Band - Top 40)
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:30PM | Lleb (R&B)
2:00PM | Nate Topo and The 313 Group (Blues/Funk)
3:30PM | Cree (R&B/Soul)
5:00PM | Gabriel Brass Band (New Orleans Brass)
6:30PM | Hank Mowery & The Hawktones (Blues/Soul)
8:00PM | Apropos (Alternative Soul)
9:45PM | Larry Lee & Back In The Day (R&B/Funk)
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:30PM | Cabaret Boreale (Modern Vintage)
2:00PM | Gwenyth Hayes (Neo-Soul/Jazz)
3:30PM | Full Circle (R&B/Soul)
5:00PM | Soledad (Pop/R&B)
6:30PM | Sky Covington ft. Club Crescendo (Jazz)
8:00PM | Chris Canas (Blues/Rock)
9:45PM | Alise King (R&B/Soul)
Monday, Sept. 4
12:15PM | Jennifer Roberts (Jazz/Blues)
1:45PM | Weebone Entertainment (R&B/Soul)
3:15PM | Rockim Williamson (R&B/Hip Hop)
4:45PM | Gridiron and Friends (Party Music)
6:15PM | Drey Skonie and The kLouds Band (Pop/R&B)
8:00PM | Kimmie Horne (Jazz/Blues)
Flagstar Bank International Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
12:15PM | The Tropical Wahines (Polynesian Dance)
1:45PM | The Tri-County Bollywood Ensemble (World Music )
3:15PM | Ensemble Hanabi (Acoustic Variety)
4:45PM | Aaron Parrott & Milenium Heat (Steel Drum)
6:15PM | Ammy Amorette (Brazilian/World Music)
7:45PM | Martin Chaparro - MC3 (Latin/Reggae)
9:45PM | The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:15PM | Hoaloha Polynesian Dance Group of Michigan (Polynesian Dance)
1:45PM | Ara Topouzian (Trio World Music)
3:15PM | Xiao Dong Wei (Chinese Fusion)
4:45PM | Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejano)
6:15PM | Raion Taiko & Great Lakes Taiko Collective (World Music )
7:45PM | Adel Ruelas ft Luna (Pop/Alternative)
9:45PM | Roots Vibrations (Reggae/Soca)
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:15PM | Auburn Glen Highland Dancers (Scottish Highland Dance)
1:45PM | Ironwood (Celtic/Folk)
3:15PM | Conjunto Soltura Fusion (World Music)
4:45PM | El Trio Escobar (Cumbia)
6:15PM | Motor City Vibrations (Reggae/Rock)
7:45PM | Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)
9:45PM | The Z Cats (Zydeco)
Monday, Sept. 4
12:00PM | Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel (Traditional Mexican Cultural Dance)
1:30PM | Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)
3:00PM | Celtic Isles (Celtic/Folk)
4:30PM | Mondo Kane (R&B)
6:00PM | Universal Xpression (Reggae/Soca)
7:45PM | Sean Blackman's In Transit (World Music)
OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
12:45PM | Mayflower Music MI (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)
2:00PM | Scott Lewis (Acoustic Variety)
3:15PM | Acoustic Chrome (Acoustic Variety)
4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
5:15PM | Uc3 Acoustic Trio (Acoustic Variety)
6:45PM | Theandric (Acoustic/Rock)
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
12:45 PM | Ben Awrey (Acoustic Variety)
2:00PM | AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)
3:15PM | Bobby Brooks (Acoustic Variety)
4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
5:15PM | Ernesto Villarreal (Acoustic Variety)
6:45PM | Rebecca Cameron (Acoustic/Americana)
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
12:45PM | Abhay (Acoustic Variety)
2:00PM | Dan Hazlett (Acoustic Variety)
3:15PM | Jason Waggoner (Acoustic Variety)
4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
5:15PM | Joanna Sterling (Singer-Songwriter/Folk)
6:45PM | Voxanna (Acoustic Variety)
Monday, Sept. 4
12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
1:00PM | Stagecrafters Production of Monty Python's Spamalot (Community Theatre)
2:00PM | Taylor DeRousse (Alternative/Indie)
3:30PM | The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club (Modern Vintage)
House of Dank
Friday, Sept. 1
11:30AM | DJ Katalist (Funk & Party Jams)
1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)
4:30PM | DJ Chrome
5:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
5:30PM | Brayden (Hip Hop / Pop)
6:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
7:30PM | Dilano Dalion (Hip Hop)
8:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
9:30PM | Nick Ryan (Pop/R&B)
10:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
Saturday, Sept. 2
11:30AM | DJ Seoul (Electro Funk)
1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)
4:30PM | Julian LaHood (Hip Hop)
5:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
5:30PM | FASHION SHOW (Royal Oak Businesses)
6:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
7:30PM | Sarah Marcus (Pop)
8:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
9:30PM | Brayden (Pop/R&B)
10:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
Sunday, Sept. 3
11:30AM | Walter Glasshouse (House)
1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)
4:30PM | Nick Ryan (Hip Hop / Pop)
5:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
6:00PM | Dilano Dalion (Hip Hop)
6:30PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
7:30PM | Brayden (Hip Hop)
8:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
9:15PM | Julian LaHood (Pop/R&B)
10:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
Monday, Sept. 4
11:30AM | Joshua Adams (Funk, Disco & House)
1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)
3:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
3:30PM | DJ Max (House/Techno)
4:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
5:45PM | DJ Max (House/Techno)
6:15PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
7:45PM | Brayden (Pop/R&B)
8:15PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)
DIA Kids Stage
Friday, Sept. 1
11:15AM | Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar
12:00PM | Authentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation Presented by DIA
1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
2:00PM | Juggler Tim Salisbury
2:45PM | Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar
3:30PM | Juggler Tim Salisbury
4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
5:00PM | Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar
5:45PM | Juggler Tim Salisbury
6:30PM | Beatbox Jake
7:30PM | DJ Z Lite
8:30PM | Versace James
9:30PM | 5th Dim Detroit
Saturday, Sept. 2
11:15AM | Joe Reilly Kids Songs
12:00PM | Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Presented by DIA
1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
2:00PM | Pirates & Princess Puppet Show
2:45PM | Magic w/ Randyl Lee
3:30PM | Joe Reilly Kids Songs
4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
5:00PM | Pirates & Princess Puppet Show
5:45PM | Magic w/ Randyl Lee
6:30PM | Joe Reilly Kids Songs
7:30PM | Dank Zappa
8:30PM | Dru Ruiz
9:30PM | Detroit Techno Militia
Sunday, Sept. 3
11:15AM | Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine
12:00PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
12:53PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA
1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
1:53PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA
2:15PM | Tap Dance Detroit
2:53PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA
3:15PM | Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine
4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
5:00PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
5:45PM | Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine
6:30PM | Beatbox Jake
7:30PM | DJ Head
8:30PM | ESSHAKI
9:30PM | DJ Dav & Katalist
Monday, Sept. 4
11:15AM | Nat Spinz
12:00PM | MiIndia & Rockin' Raaga Indian Dance Presented by DIA
1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
2:00PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
2:45PM | Nat Spinz
3:30PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown
5:00PM | Nat Spinz
5:45PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
6:30PM | Beatbox Jake