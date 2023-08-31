Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Bell Biv DeVoe, more prep to headline Arts, Beats & Eats this weekend

Royal Oak's annual Labor Day weekend fest Arts, Beats & Eats brings both local up-and-coming acts and national stars to the stage.

Rock, pop, R&B, country - whatever you listen to, you'll find it during the festival Sept. 1-4.

This year's headliners include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.

See the full lineup below.

A ticket to the event includes entry into all the concerts, including the national acts.

Single-day tickets are $7 in advance.

Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $12.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $10 until 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members are free.

Buy tickets here.

Arts, Beats & Eats lineup

Jim Beam National Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

5:00PM | Birds Of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass)

6:00PM | Rumours (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

7:30PM | American Authors (Pop-Rock)

9:30PM | Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 2

10:00AM | Priority Health Zumbathon (Zumba)

5:00PM | Brayden (Pop/R&B)

6:00PM | The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)

7:30PM | Collective Soul (Rock)

9:30PM | Halestorm (Rock)

Sunday, Sept. 3

5:00PM | Ryan Jay (Country/Rock)

6:30PM | Dillon Carmichael (Country)

7:30PM | Randy Houser (Country)

9:30PM | Russell Dickerson (Country)

Monday, Sept. 4

3:00PM | Damon Terrell (Jazz/Funk)

4:00PM | Your Generation in Concert (Tribute)

6:15PM | The Purple xPeRIeNCE (Prince Tribute)

7:45PM | Bell Biv DeVoe (R&B)

Bud Light Alternative Rock Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

12:30PM | Pancho Villa's Skull (Mariachi Punk)

2:00PM | Imani Bloom (Alternative)

3:30PM | Vinyl 9 (Alternative/Rock)

5:00PM | Vandalay (Alternative/Rock)

6:30PM | Jesse Ray And The Carolina Catfish (Alternative/Blues)

8:00PM | Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)

9:45PM | The Louie Lee Show (Americana/Country)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:30PM | Jill Govan (Acoustic/Indie)

2:00PM | The Boy Detective (Ska Rock)

3:30PM | Kirby Lashae (Alternative/Soul)

5:00PM | Davis James (Pop/Rock)

6:30PM | Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)

8:00PM | Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock)

9:45PM | Killer Flamingos (Cover Band - Top 40)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:30PM | Birjy (Eclectic Variety)

2:00PM | Dakho (Acoustic/Indie)

3:30PM | Tiffadelic (Alternative/Post-Punk)

5:00PM Dirty White and the High Life Social Club (Alternative/Hip Hop)

6:30PM | Cocktail Shake (Alternative/Post-Punk)

8:00PM | Kalysta (Pop/Rock)

9:45PM | The Beggars (Rock)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:15PM | Sophia McIntosh (Pop)

1:45PM | Lee Cleaveland & The Lefthand Band (Rock/Indie)

3:15PM | Saturday Night Gangster (Jam/Funk)

4:45PM | Rebekah Jon (Indie)

6:15PM | Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)

8:00PM | Virginia Violet and the Rays (R&B/Soul)

Soaring Eagle/Hornitos Rock Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

11:00PM | The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Rock)

4:00PM | Northville Folk (Acoustic/Classic Rock)

5:30PM | The Ruiners (Garage/Punk)

7:00PM | Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

8:30PM | Stone Clover (Rock/Paddy Slag)

10:00PM | Tosha Owens (Blues/Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:15PM | George Dudley (Acoustic Variety)

1:45PM | The Third Degree (Rock)

3:15PM | Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys (Blues/Soul)

4:45PM | Animal (Rock)

6:15PM | Forge the Sun (Rock/Classic Rock)

7:45PM | Edison Hollow (Alternative/Classic Rock)

9:45PM | Tino Gs Dumpster Machine (Blues/Rock)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:15PM | ABI (Acoustic Variety)

1:45PM | Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

3:15PM | Those Legs (Alternative/Indie)

4:45PM | Slowfoot (Blues/Rock)

6:15PM | The Detroit Fury (Rock/Hard Rock)

7:45PM | The Detroit Hammers (Blues/Rock)

9:45PM | Frame 42 (Rock)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:00PM | Kyle 313 (Acoustic Variety)

1:30PM | All Grown Up (Rock/Soul)

3:00PM | The Devil Elvis Show (Tribute Band)

4:30PM | The Oneders! (Pop)

6:00PM | New Twenty Saints (Garage/Rock)

7:45PM | The Reefermen (Rock)

Baker College Country/Americana Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

12:15PM | Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

1:45PM | Last Stand (Country/Classic Rock)

3:15PM | Matt Bastardson (Americana)

4:45PM | Alan Turner (Country/Rock)

6:15PM | Audrey Ray (Country)

7:45PM | Taylor Tucky (Country)

9:45PM | Jennifer Westwood & The Handosme Devils (HonkyTonk /Soul)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:30PM | Keelan Starr (Acoustic Variety)

2:00PM | The Fabulous Henhouse Boys (Country)

3:30PM | Fangs and Twang (Rock/Roots)

5:00PM | The Steve Taylor Three (Americana/Rock)

6:30PM | Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

8:00PM | Billy King (Acoustic/Americana)

9:45PM | Julianne Ankley & the Rogues (Americana/Country)

Sunday, Sept. 3

10AM | ROFUM Church Service

12:30PM | Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

2:00PM | 20 Hour Ride (Country)

3:30PM | Sugar Lime Blue (Americana)

5:00PM | The Jacki Daniels Show (Country/Pop)

6:30PM | LostWest (Country/Rock)

8:00PM | The Wrenfields (Americana/Country)

9:45PM | Shiatown (Country)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:15PM | Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas (Americana/Country)

1:45PM | Wilson Thicket (Americana/Bluegrass)

3:15PM | The Rachel Brooke Band (Americana/Country)

4:45PM | Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders (Country/Rock)

6:15PM | Grace Theisen (Americana/Blues)

8:00PM | Orbitsuns Old School (Country/Outlaw Country)

Michigan Lottery R&B Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

12:30PM | Kenneth Wallace (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

2:00PM | Brizzl (Alternative/Hip Hop)

3:30PM | The Robert Abate Trio featuring David Egeler & Muruga Booker (Blues/Funk)

5:00PM | The Paxton/Spangler Band (Jazz/Funk)

6:30PM | Luther Badman Keith Blues Band (Blues/Funk)

8:00PM | Rēdi Choi (R&B/Soul)

9:45PM | The Persuasion Band (Cover Band - Top 40)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:30PM | Lleb (R&B)

2:00PM | Nate Topo and The 313 Group (Blues/Funk)

3:30PM | Cree (R&B/Soul)

5:00PM | Gabriel Brass Band (New Orleans Brass)

6:30PM | Hank Mowery & The Hawktones (Blues/Soul)

8:00PM | Apropos (Alternative Soul)

9:45PM | Larry Lee & Back In The Day (R&B/Funk)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:30PM | Cabaret Boreale (Modern Vintage)

2:00PM | Gwenyth Hayes (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

3:30PM | Full Circle (R&B/Soul)

5:00PM | Soledad (Pop/R&B)

6:30PM | Sky Covington ft. Club Crescendo (Jazz)

8:00PM | Chris Canas (Blues/Rock)

9:45PM | Alise King (R&B/Soul)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:15PM | Jennifer Roberts (Jazz/Blues)

1:45PM | Weebone Entertainment (R&B/Soul)

3:15PM | Rockim Williamson (R&B/Hip Hop)

4:45PM | Gridiron and Friends (Party Music)

6:15PM | Drey Skonie and The kLouds Band (Pop/R&B)

8:00PM | Kimmie Horne (Jazz/Blues)

Flagstar Bank International Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

12:15PM | The Tropical Wahines (Polynesian Dance)

1:45PM | The Tri-County Bollywood Ensemble (World Music )

3:15PM | Ensemble Hanabi (Acoustic Variety)

4:45PM | Aaron Parrott & Milenium Heat (Steel Drum)

6:15PM | Ammy Amorette (Brazilian/World Music)

7:45PM | Martin Chaparro - MC3 (Latin/Reggae)

9:45PM | The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:15PM | Hoaloha Polynesian Dance Group of Michigan (Polynesian Dance)

1:45PM | Ara Topouzian (Trio World Music)

3:15PM | Xiao Dong Wei (Chinese Fusion)

4:45PM | Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejano)

6:15PM | Raion Taiko & Great Lakes Taiko Collective (World Music )

7:45PM | Adel Ruelas ft Luna (Pop/Alternative)

9:45PM | Roots Vibrations (Reggae/Soca)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:15PM | Auburn Glen Highland Dancers (Scottish Highland Dance)

1:45PM | Ironwood (Celtic/Folk)

3:15PM | Conjunto Soltura Fusion (World Music)

4:45PM | El Trio Escobar (Cumbia)

6:15PM | Motor City Vibrations (Reggae/Rock)

7:45PM | Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

9:45PM | The Z Cats (Zydeco)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:00PM | Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel (Traditional Mexican Cultural Dance)

1:30PM | Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)

3:00PM | Celtic Isles (Celtic/Folk)

4:30PM | Mondo Kane (R&B)

6:00PM | Universal Xpression (Reggae/Soca)

7:45PM | Sean Blackman's In Transit (World Music)

OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45PM | Mayflower Music MI (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

2:00PM | Scott Lewis (Acoustic Variety)

3:15PM | Acoustic Chrome (Acoustic Variety)

4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15PM | Uc3 Acoustic Trio (Acoustic Variety)

6:45PM | Theandric (Acoustic/Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 2

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 PM | Ben Awrey (Acoustic Variety)

2:00PM | AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

3:15PM | Bobby Brooks (Acoustic Variety)

4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15PM | Ernesto Villarreal (Acoustic Variety)

6:45PM | Rebecca Cameron (Acoustic/Americana)

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45PM | Abhay (Acoustic Variety)

2:00PM | Dan Hazlett (Acoustic Variety)

3:15PM | Jason Waggoner (Acoustic Variety)

4:30PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15PM | Joanna Sterling (Singer-Songwriter/Folk)

6:45PM | Voxanna (Acoustic Variety)

Monday, Sept. 4

12:00PM | ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

1:00PM | Stagecrafters Production of Monty Python's Spamalot (Community Theatre)

2:00PM | Taylor DeRousse (Alternative/Indie)

3:30PM | The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club (Modern Vintage)

House of Dank

Friday, Sept. 1

11:30AM | DJ Katalist (Funk & Party Jams)

1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30PM | DJ Chrome

5:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:30PM | Brayden (Hip Hop / Pop)

6:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30PM | Dilano Dalion (Hip Hop)

8:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30PM | Nick Ryan (Pop/R&B)

10:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Saturday, Sept. 2

11:30AM | DJ Seoul (Electro Funk)

1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30PM | Julian LaHood (Hip Hop)

5:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:30PM | FASHION SHOW (Royal Oak Businesses)

6:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30PM | Sarah Marcus (Pop)

8:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:30PM | Brayden (Pop/R&B)

10:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Sunday, Sept. 3

11:30AM | Walter Glasshouse (House)

1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30PM | Nick Ryan (Hip Hop / Pop)

5:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

6:00PM | Dilano Dalion (Hip Hop)

6:30PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:30PM | Brayden (Hip Hop)

8:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

9:15PM | Julian LaHood (Pop/R&B)

10:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

Monday, Sept. 4

11:30AM | Joshua Adams (Funk, Disco & House)

1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

3:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

3:30PM | DJ Max (House/Techno)

4:00PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

5:45PM | DJ Max (House/Techno)

6:15PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

7:45PM | Brayden (Pop/R&B)

8:15PM | Motley Misfits (Buskers)

DIA Kids Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

11:15AM | Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

12:00PM | Authentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation Presented by DIA

1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00PM | Juggler Tim Salisbury

2:45PM | Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

3:30PM | Juggler Tim Salisbury

4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00PM | Zippity: 2 Guys & A Guitar

5:45PM | Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:30PM | Beatbox Jake

7:30PM | DJ Z Lite

8:30PM | Versace James

9:30PM | 5th Dim Detroit

Saturday, Sept. 2

11:15AM | Joe Reilly Kids Songs

12:00PM | Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Presented by DIA

1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00PM | Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

2:45PM | Magic w/ Randyl Lee

3:30PM | Joe Reilly Kids Songs

4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00PM | Pirates & Princess Puppet Show

5:45PM | Magic w/ Randyl Lee

6:30PM | Joe Reilly Kids Songs

7:30PM | Dank Zappa

8:30PM | Dru Ruiz

9:30PM | Detroit Techno Militia

Sunday, Sept. 3

11:15AM | Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine

12:00PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

12:53PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

1:53PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

2:15PM | Tap Dance Detroit

2:53PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo Presented by DIA

3:15PM | Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine

4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:45PM | Kids Tunes w/ Kevin Devine

6:30PM | Beatbox Jake

7:30PM | DJ Head

8:30PM | ESSHAKI

9:30PM | DJ Dav & Katalist

Monday, Sept. 4

11:15AM | Nat Spinz

12:00PM | MiIndia & Rockin' Raaga Indian Dance Presented by DIA

1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

2:00PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

2:45PM | Nat Spinz

3:30PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents: STEM Skills Showdown

5:00PM | Nat Spinz

5:45PM | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6:30PM | Beatbox Jake