Arts, Beats & Eats: What to know about annual Labor Day weekend fest in Royal Oak

Music, food, and art are about to take over downtown Royal Oak for Arts. Beats & Eats.

The annual Labor Day weekend festival brings dozens of performers, food vendors, and artists to the city for four days of entertainment.

Here's what to know about the fest, which runs Sept.1-4:

How much does it cost?

Single-day tickets are $7 in advance.

Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $12.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $10 until 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members are free.

Buy tickets here.

Where is parking?

Parking is not allowed at meters or in neighborhoods near the festival. You will be fined if you park in these areas. Instead, park in a downtown lot, a garage, or at a shuttle lot.

Downtown Royal Oak parking structures and lots ($20):

Downtown Structure #1 – Located at Lafayette & 5th St516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #2 – Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #3 – Center & Third St.300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #4 – 11 Mile between Main and Troy110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

Oakland Community College Parking Structure Lincoln & Washington – 847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Farmer's Market (Parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) – Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

East Lincoln & Troy Lots – 3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln

Lot near downtown ($15):

Royal Oak Middle School Lot – Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis. 709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735

Shuttle lot ($10 parking, shuttle is free):

1. Royal Oak High School – Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile. 1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400

Shuttle hours: Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

(If you can't see the map below, click here.)

Who is performing at Arts, Beats, and Eats?

Dozens of performers, from local acts to national bands, are slated to take the stage.

This year's headliners include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.

See the full lineup.

What kind of food will be there?

From classic burgers to international fare, there will be more than four dozen food and drink options to choose from.

Check out the full food vendor list.