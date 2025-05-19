The Brief The Michigan attorney general says Jocelyn Benson violated campaign finance law when she announced her candidacy for governor. Benson's press conference announcing the run took place inside the lobby of the Austin Building, despite rules precluding public officials from using public spaces for non-official reasons. Due to a quirk in the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, the attorney general said she did not have the authority to impose any penalties on Benson.



The Michigan Attorney General says Jocelyn Benson violated state campaign finance laws when she announced her campaign for governor.

The current secretary of state announced her bid for governor in January, addressing the media from the lobby of a government-owned building in Lansing.

Big picture view:

Benson's announcement that she was running for governor of Michigan inside the Richard H. Austin Building violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says.

In an opinion released Monday, Nessel's chief of opinions, Joshua Booth said Benson violated a section of the MCFA that prohibits a public official from using funds, personnel, office space, computer hardware, or other public resources to contribute to a candidate.

However, Booth also found the attorney general only has authority to find whether the secretary of state violated the law - she cannot impose any penalty.

"It is determined that Secretary Benson’s use of the Austin Building lobby space to hold a press conference to announce her gubernatorial candidacy is a

violation of section 57 of the MCFA," the opinion reads.

The backstory:

Benson announced her candidacy for governor for the 2026 election on Jan. 22 while in Lansing.

During the press conference, she made a statement before taking questions from the press. At one point, a reporter asked why Benson was holding the press conference inside. She responded she didn't want people to stand in the cold weather, according to the opinion.

When a reporter asked if other candidates could use the lobby of the building - which is operated by the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) - she replied "of course."

The announcement drew the ire of Republican groups crying foul over the alleged violation. The Michigan GOP filed a complaint against Benson days later.

Related article

Dig deeper:

The Michigan Secretary of State is required by law to refer campaign finance complaints to the attorney general - even complaints against the secretary of state.

However, in writing his opinion, Booth found there is no means by which the attorney general can fine the secretary of state to resolve a violation.

"Consequently, the Attorney General is left with no choice but to simply identify the violation, remind the Secretary of State of her obligations under the MCFA, and warn her against violating them in the future," the opinion read.