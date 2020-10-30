Joe Biden and Barack Obama to hold Detroit campaign event on Belle Isle Saturday

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is coming to Belle Isle for a drive-in campaign car rally, joined by former President Barack Obama at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

It will be a closed event to the public due to COVID-19 and public safety guidelines. There will be a crowd of supporters, but they have already been chosen. The Detroit Yacht Club issued an alert to members Friday that the MacArthur Bridge will experience potential traffic delays due to the event tomorrow.

Motown legend Stevie Wonder performing at the drive-in even with people in designated spots to watch the event, encouraged to not leave their cars.

The two are set to talk about "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

The pair will visit Flint earlier in the day, for a 1:45 p.m. event.

Meanwhile Michigan and its 16 electoral votes have become one of the country's most heavily contested battlegrounds in the 2020 election. President Trump had a Friday rally in Waterford and is set to return Monday with two more in Traverse City and Grand Rapids.