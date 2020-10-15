Joe Biden comes to Southfield and Detroit Friday for campaign stops

article

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is coming to Southfield and Detroit Friday his campaign announced today.

Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Southfield on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care at 2:30 p.m.

Afterward, Biden will attend an event in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. to urge Michiganders to vote early in person at their local clerk's office or satellite voting center.

