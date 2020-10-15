Expand / Collapse search

Joe Biden comes to Southfield and Detroit Friday for campaign stops

FOX 2 - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is coming to Southfield and Detroit Friday his campaign announced today.

Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Southfield on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care at 2:30 p.m.

Afterward, Biden will attend an event in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. to urge Michiganders to vote early in person at their local clerk's office or satellite voting center.

Stay with FOX 2 for more details as we receive them.