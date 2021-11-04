Joe Dumars Fieldhouse in Detroit reopens after 2019 closure; doctor advises how to stay safe

Nearly 20 months ago, Detroit's Joe Dumars Fieldhouse at the old State Fairgrounds, was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. Since then, it's been used as a Covid testing site.



But as of Thursday, the fieldhouse is once again a safe space for people of all ages, to hit the court.

FOX 2: "When you opened up today, how did it feel to see some people waiting at the doors?"

"It was great," said Ernest Glover. "One dude said he couldn’t wait for the doors to reopen."

Glover, an employee at the fieldhouse, said pandemic precautions are in place.



"What we’re going to do is the temperature checks, make sure your hands are clean, putting up stations where they can make sure their hands are clean all the time," he said.

For those that might be concerned, FOX 2 spoke to Dr. Justin Skrzynski of Beaumont Royal Oak, about the safety of returning to action.

"Probably the best way to get back on the court is if you’re vaccinated - that’s still going to be the best protection you can have," he said.

Skrzynski says if you’re unvaccinated, another way to prevent virus spread while playing basketball, is wearing a mask. Transmission may depend on the positivity test rate.

Covid Act Now – a virus tracking website, says in Metro Detroit, nearly one in 10 people who get tested, are positive.

"If you really want to be safe, you need to minimize those contacts to as little exposure as possible," said Skrzynski. "Especially if later in the month, you’re going to see family members including older family members who might be more vulnerable."

