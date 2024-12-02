Joe Tate forms Detroit mayoral exploratory committee

With Mike Duggan telling the city he won't be running for mayor again, the political vacuum in Detroit is fast filling with interested candidates eyeing the executive seat.

Newest to that list is Joe Tate, a Detroit lawmaker who served as the speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives during Democrat's two years in control of the chamber.

Tate, who is the 10th District representative, has formed an exploratory committee - a move that frequently precedes a formal announcement of a run for office.

Campaign filings with the Michigan election bureau show "Joe Tate for Detroit Exploratory Committee" was created on Nov. 26.

Other officials like current city council president Mary Sheffield and former council president Saunteel Jenkins have indicated they want to run for mayor.

The election is scheduled for November 2025 and more are expected to enter the fray.