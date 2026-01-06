John James: Maduro seizure 'long overdue' in Venezuela strike

Republican Rep. John James says the U.S. seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was justified, overdue, and rooted in the president’s responsibility to protect American lives.

James (R-Michigan) spoke with Hilary Golston late Saturday afternoon. James called the operation "long overdue," arguing Maduro had evaded justice for years while enabling drug trafficking and human exploitation.

"Drug and human trafficking enabled by Maduro will come to an end," James said. "We’re looking forward to a peaceful transition to a democratic government to stabilize the western hemisphere and North America and make America safe again."

The comments come after a rapid U.S. military operation captured Maduro and his wife and removed them from Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has said Maduro will face narco-terrorism charges in U.S. court.

Administration officials have since clarified that the United States does not intend to govern Venezuela directly, walking back earlier remarks suggesting a temporary U.S. role in running the country during a transition.

James rejected criticism that the operation violated international law.

"Nothing in the UN charter trumps the fact the United States of America has the right to defend itself and our territorial borders," he said. "Nicolas Maduro by enabling the drug trade, was threatening directly the lives of Americans and the US President has the right and the duty to protect American lives."

He emphasized that the administration chose capture over lethal force.

"President Trump could have offed that dude last night," James said. "No death warrant signed here, and he’s getting a fair trial, unlike what Maduro did to his political enemies."

Critics have raised questions about U.S. involvement in another country’s internal affairs, but James argued multiple realities can exist at once.

"You can have many things be true at the exact same time," he said. "When you bring a narco-terrorist to justice for the crimes committed on American citizens, there are also other positive effects like the jubilation and rejoicing that you see of Venezualans in their own streets in their own homes."

James said the precedent for the operation in Venezuela can be found in longstanding U.S. policy.

"The precedent for the operation in Venezuela can be found in the Monroe Doctrine the fact Americans have the right to defend itself and the outcome for Venzuelans is good," he said.

Questions have also emerged about whether the strike violated the U.S. Constitution, including Article 1, Section 8 and the War Powers Resolution, which govern Congress’s role in authorizing military action.

James said lawmakers were not sidelined.

"I think that Mike Lee mentioned specifically that the Secretary of State was in direct contact with him," James said, adding he believes there was "there was advice and consent" here prior to the action.

.James repeatedly characterized the mission as law enforcement rather than war.

"This was a law enforcement action," he said. "This was something that was taken to affect the procurement and capture of a narco-terrorist."

He also pushed back on criticism from Democrats, tying the issue to broader border and drug concerns.

"Now all of a sudden that president trump’s in office this is the worst thing ever," James said. "I think the worst thing ever is having open borders and 10 million people flood into our country, jacking our prices up and resulting in hundreds of thousands of Americans dying."

James said the operation aligns with U.S. sovereignty and long-standing norms."I think this is protecting our territorial sovereignty," he said. "I think it’s consistent with the rule of law … 200 years of global precedent and also common sense."

On Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the largest in the world, James said military action could allow investment to return to the oil sector and ease energy costs in the U.S.

"The military action will allow investment back into the oil sector and lead to lower energy prices in the US," he said. "This is going to allow folks who had their stuff stolen from a socialist regime to be able to recover that."

James stressed that Venezuela’s future should remain in Venezuelan hands."Venezuelans should be running Venezuela."