John James takes to Twitter to concede and congratulate Sen. Gary Peters

A little over 24 hours after the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted to certify the 2020 election results, Republican John James Conceded on Twitter and congratulated U.S. Sen. Gary Peters on his victory.

In the video submitted on Twitter Tuesday night, James started by mentioning the holiday and how most people may be thankful that the elections are over and they don’t have to worry about being “bombarded” with political ads. However, he gave props to his campaign team because of the money they raised for those in the community.

“We gave away campaign money, to help people in need,” he said. “Over $1 million dollars to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, groups to help hurting Veterans, victims of domestic violence and more money is on the way.”

As the video progressed, Sen. Peters was mentioned. James congratulated him and said he’ll be sending him a special congratulations gift.

“I believe it’s the right thing for me to do, to congratulate Senator Peters,” James said. “In the spirit of the holidays, there’s a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon. Congratulations, sir. I wish you and your family good health and safety this season and in the new year.”