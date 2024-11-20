Judge rejects plea for man in crash that killed motorcyclist; victim's family calls it justice

The family of Dominique Buttrom is relieved after a judge rejected a plea deal that was offered to a man charged in causing his fatal crash.

Investigators say Michael Moore - driving on a suspended license - disregarded a stop sign, causing Buttum to crash on his motorcycle, and seriously injuring the victim's girlfriend.

"The judge (saw) what I was telling the prosecutor two years for my son’s life," said Walter Buttrom, the victim's father. "That’s just like a slap in the face."

On Wednesday Judge Mark Slazens intervened in the plea deal offered to Moore by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"My son is never coming home right now. This mother f****r," Walter said.

Emotions were raw as the family showed up in court in protest the plea, offered to Moore, if he pleaded guilty to charges including a moving violation causing serious injury.

The deal offered to Moore would have included a jail sentence of two to 15 years.

"Two years ain’t s**t," Walter said. "That plea was no good. I mean two years, after he does 18 months he'd back on the street."

The fatal crash happened in August of this year. Buttrom's girlfriend was seriously injured but survived. She was with the victim's family walking with a cane as a result of the crash.

Dominique Buttrom

"What’s going to stop him he doesn’t seem to care about from what I’m hearing the laws of this state," said Judge Mark Slazens.

So the judge rejected the plea deal.

"I just said thank you Jesus we have justice for Domonique," said Carla Buttrum, the victim's aunt.

Moore is currently out on a $250,000 personal bond and is not allowed to drive.

The prosecutor’s office told FOX 2 that since the judge rejected its plea offer they will be ready to go to trial on January 6, 2025.

And the family says it was the media attention on this case that led to a positive outcome.

"(Without) FOX 2, this would not have been possible, thank you from the bottom of our heart," Carla said.