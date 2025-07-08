Judge rips ex-teacher in sex assault sentencing: 'How disgusting are you?'

The Brief Former substitute teacher Timothy Daugherty was sentenced to 10 to 15 years Tuesday. He was convicted of sexually touching multiple elementary age victims who were his students. The judge laid into Daugherty for his demented behavior and said he was disgusting.



A former Oakland County substitute teacher was sentenced to 10 to 15 years for sexually assaulting multiple female students on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Timothy Allen Daugherty was subbing at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township when multiple girls between the ages of 9 and 11 reported that he had touched them.

Daugherty was found guilty of six counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct and today in court, the prosecution asked for the maximum sentence, going beyond regular sentencing guidelines.

"Defendant Daugherty was uniquely aware of his sexual proclivity for children," the assistant prosecutor. "He is the one who knew. And he chose to work at an elementary school. The children trusted him. They liked him. They hugged him, and he repeatedly sought sexual contact."

A parent of one of the victims gave an impact statement before sentencing, saying her daughter continues to suffer with nightmares and fear of trusting people.

"I (made) her go to school facing her monster - it's eating away at me," she said. "Timothy Daugherty used an elementary school as a hunting ground for his assaults. So many families have changed forever. Our anger will linger on our guilt of not being able to protect so many children, including her own, will haunt us."

The other side:

Daugherty spoke in court, offering an apology and claiming to take responsibility. He said he was sorry for the situation.

"Being the adult in the situation, you take responsibility, become a better person," he said. "My approach to the children were never for harm or anything. They don't ... I should have realized that some of the things that may have happened. So I take responsibility for what happened."

What they're saying:

Judge Yasmine Isshak Poles lambasted Daugherty, not accepting his reasoning and called his actions demented behavior.

"So I don't really hear you taking responsibility. I hear you saying that I'm the adult here, so I guess I gotta take the fall for this thing," she said. "Those children all testified truthfully that you put them in positions of sexually assaulting them, touching their body, their children. And you're the teacher. It's everybody's worst nightmare."

Poles said that Daugherty in his position of power surrounded by young children took advantage without worrying that anyone would notice his actions.

"And you did it in the sneakiest, slimiest way possible," she said. "You touched them when they were sitting on your lap. How disgusting is that? How disgusting are you?"

The judge added she felt sorry for his wife of 30 years and his children.

"I feel terrible for your family and what you've done to your family because they don't see you as the same person that this other side of the room sees you as," Poles said.

Daugherty is now a registered sex offender facing 10 years in prison at minimum, and upon parole would have a lifetime GPS tether.