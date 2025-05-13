Oakland County substitute teacher convicted of sex crimes against students

article

The Brief A former substitute at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Timothy Allen Daugherty was charged after multiple girls accused them of inappropriately touching them. He faces up to 15 years in prison.



A jury in Oakland County found a former substitute teacher guilty of criminal sexual conduct this week after allegations that he inappropriately touched students arose last year.

Timothy Allen Daugherty, 61, was subbing at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township when multiple girls between the ages of 9 and 11 reported that he had touched them. He was charged in October 2024, and his case was bound over for trial shortly afterward. At the time, his attorney, Roy Cassar, argued that the students hugged his client, and maintained that no inappropriate contact took place.

Daugherty was convicted of six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced June 24.

"Timothy Daugherty victimized the children he was supposed to nurture and protect," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "Parents expect schools to be a safe place for their children and children should never have to fear their own teachers. Coming forward is never easy for victims, especially children. Thanks to them, Daugherty won’t be able to harm another student."