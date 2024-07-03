With more than 60 million Americans expected to drive this week for Independence Day, those who left on Monday or Tuesday are looking pretty smart. If you're leaving Wednesday - you won't be alone.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, said the worst times to travel by car before and on July 4 are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

According to INRIX, Monday would have been the best day to leave as traffic was minimal – and would have been an ideal time to load up and head Up North - but this is Wednesday. Unless you plan to arrive before noon, be patient.

The worst time to be on the road for the next few days is between 2 and 7 p.m.

Of course, driving later in the day may be an easier go on traffic but it also includes the chances of hitting a deer – especially Up North.

Just slow down and wait it out. You'll get there.

Construction restrictions lifting

From 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 8, the state will remove lane restrictions on 105 out of 174 road projects statewide.

We listed all 105 projects throughout the state – including the Upper Peninsula – that will take a quick break for the July 4th travel.

Speeding crackdown in Michigan

Another reason to slow down? Michigan law enforcement will be looking for speeders.

Throughout the month of July, a new enforcement period is underway to address speed-related crashes in a combined effort from Michigan State Police and city and county police departments across the state.

In 2022, there were 26,700 crashes on Michigan roads that involved speeding, which is an 8.7 increase over the 24,555 speed-related crashes in 2021.

Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said the goal of the increased enforcement is to help save lives and change risky driving behaviors, including speeding.

"Each speeding vehicle is a potential catalyst for tragedy, adding to the grim tally of preventable fatalities and crashes each year," Bower said. "It is our hope this speed enforcement period will help lessen the impact of dangerous, impatient drivers this summer. While some people may focus on fines for speeding, the biggest issues are how many lives are put at risk because of speeding and how many crashes could be avoided if drivers simply slowed down."

And if you're drinking – don't drive.

AAA Tow to Go

Every major holiday, AAA offers up its free AAA Tow to Go. This is a free service to everyone – AAA members or not – that gets you home safely.

Over 25 years, more than 30,000 impaired drivers have safely been taken off the road by Tow To Go.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you."

AAA Tow to Go starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

There's no reason to drive drunk and put other people and yourself at risk.

To get a ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. AAA will take you and your car anywhere within a 10-mile radius.