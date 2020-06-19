Juneteenth Freedom Rally and Woodward mural unveiling scheduled for Friday morning in Detroit

A week-long series of Juneteenth-related events and conversations is culminating with an unveiling of Detroit's newest landmark: a massive slogan blanketing part of Woodward.

With the completion of a "Power to the People" mural on the iconic Michigan road, the city wants to celebrate one of America's most important dates on Friday with an homage to African American's officially breaking away from slavery.

"Juneteenth is about more than a celebration of the day many African Americans first learned of the end of slavery; it's an opportunity to start a needed dialogue to increase understanding and drive real change," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

From discussions on history and mental health to getting fit and educated on the importance of equity in the black community, this week has been framed as one of celebration for Detroit's residents. It's a stark change in tone from the protests that began violently before turning peaceful over the last couple of weeks.

The intersection of racial equality and police as well as law enforcement's role in the community has been among the chief issues during America's turbulent 2020.

However, it will be a Freedom Rally at Spirit Plaza that will make news Friday as residents come out to see the city's newest street art unveiled at 10 a.m.