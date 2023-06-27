Expand / Collapse search

'Juniper Fire' in Riverside County destroys buildings, forcing evacuations

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated June 28, 2023 5:34AM
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A large fire broke out in Riverside County, destroying buildings, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the Perris area Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call in the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road near Perris a little after 2:30 p.m. 

As of a little after 10 p.m., the fire has stretched to about 55 acres and about 5% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire has destroyed multiple homes and buildings in the area.

Evacuation orders were issued for nearly six hours in parts of Perris before officials downgraded most of the mandates to warnings.

  • Santa Rosa Mine Road at Idaleona Road

A care and reception center has opened for evacuees at Pinacate Middle School at 1990 South A Street in Perris.

While FOX 11's crews were surveying the scene, a loud shriek was heard from a woman in the area. Come to find out, the woman was reacting in joy as she was reunited with her dog who briefly got lost in the fiery scene.

RELATED: Lost dog rescued in Riverside County fire

As of late Tuesday night, officials have not revealed the cause of the fire.