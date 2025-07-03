Jury duty scam in Waterford uses actual police officer names, ranks

article

A new jury duty scam has surfaced in Waterford - using real police officers' names and ranks during the phone calls.

The backstory:

The Waterford Police Department issued the alert on Thursday, saying that residents have reported phone calls from individuals identifying themselves as police officers, demanding money.

"Specifically, the callers used actual names and rank of Waterford Police personnel, telling potential victims they had missed jury duty and instructing them to call 248-814-2780," said police in a statement. "While the names used are those of actual sworn personnel, the rank was incorrect."

The callers had the names, addresses, and other personal information of the potential victims they targeted.

"Fortunately, we are not aware of anyone calling that number or what the rest of the scam may have entailed," police said.

The police reminds the public that it will never contact anyone regarding jury duty for any reason.

"No law enforcement agency or court will communicate by phone regarding jury duty, outstanding warrants, fines or fees owed, or any other court matter," police said.

Police say the frequency of the scams is increase using text messaging and email. Callers are identifying themselves as law enforcement, FBI, IRS, and courts in an attempt to take money using fear, intimidation, and creating a sense of urgency.

"Our best advice is to hang-up," the police say. "Do not engage in conversation with these people. Delete text messages and emails that are unfamiliar to you."