Justice sought for trans woman Karmin Wells: Detroit police seek help in murder case

The Brief Karmin Wells, a beloved trans performer, was shot and killed at her home on Detroit's east side. Monica Hudson and Karmin's loved ones demand justice, urging the public to help find her killer. Detroit Police and Wayne County Prosecutor's Office seek community assistance; contact 313-596-2212 with any information.



Karmin Wells was well-known in the transgender community as a ballroom performer and runway model. Her loved ones called her a legend.

"Karmin would walk into a room and just light up the whole room with her sense of humor, her smile, her laugh," said Karmin's chosen mother, Monica Hudson. "Karmin was an amazing individual, Karmin was funny, Karmin was resilient."

What they're saying:

Hudson wants justice for Karmin, who was shot and killed at her home on Troester on the city’s east side on May 25, just days before she turned 38.

"The crime against trans women of color, all trans people honestly, it has to stop," said Hudson. "Just because it’s something you don’t understand does not give you the right to take someone’s life."

"It’s a loss to our family, to the LGBTQ community as a whole. It’s just a total loss, an unnecessary loss," said Karmin's Aunt Markeitha Bibb.

Now police and prosecutors need the public’s help finding her killer.

Dig deeper:

Julisa Abad is the LGBTQ community engagement liaison with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

"If anybody was out there, if anybody knows anything, if they’ve heard anything, if they were with her that day or that week, come forward, call the number, call DPD," Abad said. "I want the community to reach out and let us know whatever they know."

Karmin’s loved ones want the same.

"I don’t think I will rest, just like I don’t think Karmin would rest until we find out who did this to her," said Hudson.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2212.