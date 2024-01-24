Expand / Collapse search

Justin Shilling's family starts conservation fund in memory of Oxford High School shooting victim

By Amber Ainsworth
Oxford High School Shooting
Justin Shilling loved being outdoors.

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new fund will support conservation efforts in honor of Justin Shilling, one of four teens killed in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting.

Shilling's family created the "For the Love of Nature Fund...The Forever Justin Shilling Foundation" with Four County Community Foundation.

His family said he loved being outdoors. He could often be found golfing, playing baseball, going on nature walks, rock hunting for Petoskey stones in Lake Huron with his siblings, hunting with his dad, fishing, camping, climbing the dunes of Lake Michigan, and hammocking.

"I feel Justin in every sunrise, in every flower and every majestic tree," Shilling's mother Jill Soave said. "He loved all of God’s creation, great and small. He had a connection with nature."

Soave said she hopes the fund will help the environment by planting trees in her son's name, hosting local clean-up events and supporting clean water and air initiatives, particularly those related to the Great Lakes. She also wants the community to be involved, and plans are being made for a May 2024 Walk-A-Thon event  on the Polly Ann Trail.

"Protecting the environment was personal to him and I think he would really be proud with these types of projects," she said.

Donate to the fund here or by sending a check to the Four County Community Foundation at PO Box 539, Almont, MI 48003.

